Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) & Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
|N/A
|N/A
|297.74
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors
|$9.88 billion
|-$285.69 million
|-32.69
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors
|1.09%
|-76.26%
|1.96%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s rivals have a beta of 3.59, indicating that their average stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C rivals beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.