Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $269.08 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.73.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

