Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after buying an additional 1,038,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 664,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

