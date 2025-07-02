Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

