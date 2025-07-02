Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4%

WCN stock opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average of $187.41. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.