Comparing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 0 1 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.61 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.76

This table compares Prairie Operating and Stronghold Digital Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59%

Volatility and Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

