Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 707.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,698. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,237 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $326.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.