Comparing Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) & WF (NASDAQ:WFF)

WF (NASDAQ:WFF) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WF and Myers Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Myers Industries has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Myers Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than WF.

This table compares WF and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WF N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 1.26% 14.02% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WF and Myers Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries $836.28 million 0.67 $7.20 million $0.28 53.75

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than WF.

Summary

Myers Industries beats WF on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WF

W.F Holding Ltd. engages in the manufacture of fiberglass reinforced plastic and FRP products. It sells a range of FRP products, including filament wound and molded tanks, thermoplastic tanks, lining products, ducting and fitting products, air pollution control equipment, and custom-made products. The firm also offer delivery, installation and repair, maintenance services, and on-site consultation services. The company was founded on March 7, 2023 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, Trilogy Plastics, and Signature Systems brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. Myers Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

