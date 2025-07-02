Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $246.15 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

