Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cabot by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. Cabot Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

