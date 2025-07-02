Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Stake Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

