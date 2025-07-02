The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Andersons worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $4,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Andersons Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

