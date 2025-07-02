WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $49,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NU were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NU by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

