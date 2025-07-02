WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 47 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $295.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.