WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

