Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 893,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,907,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,507,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 773,537 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 597,638 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Damian Gumpel bought 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,424.95. This represents a 6.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This represents a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,672 shares of company stock worth $251,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

