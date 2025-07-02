Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 318 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.7%

NVS opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. The company has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.