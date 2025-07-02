Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

