Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) PT at $179.50

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.