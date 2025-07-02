Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

