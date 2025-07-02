Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

