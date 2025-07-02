iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $630.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

