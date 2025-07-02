Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 554 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.84. The stock has a market cap of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $159.27 and a 52 week high of $195.93.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.