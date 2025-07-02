Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.90% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

IGLD stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

