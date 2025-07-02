Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $355.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.57. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

