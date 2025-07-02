FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 6.1%

BATS:FJUL opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.