UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $1,652,148.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,661.88. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,596,143.64.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UWM by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 3,349,779 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

