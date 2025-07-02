Christopher Harborne Sells 72,499 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 72,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $991,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,728,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,785.60. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,985,173.21.

On Thursday, June 26th, Christopher Harborne sold 59,667 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $788,201.07.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Christopher Harborne sold 90,655 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $1,171,262.60.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Harborne sold 89,414 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,117,675.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Christopher Harborne sold 31,953 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $391,424.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Harborne sold 17,198 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $211,191.44.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 21,809 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $278,500.93.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Harborne sold 5,116 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $60,215.32.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Harborne sold 438 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $5,146.50.

On Monday, June 9th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,592 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $749,113.76.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.37 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

