New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 61,557 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 61,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

HAL stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

