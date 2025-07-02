Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Director Alexandre Weinstein Manieu Purchases 976,139 Shares of Stock

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandre Weinstein Manieu bought 976,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 931,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,044.06. This represents a -2,174.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Pluri Stock Up 1.0%
Pluri stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Pluri Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 2,563.29% and a negative return on equity of 4,191.91%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Pluri as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.
