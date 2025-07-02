New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,515 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,463 shares of company stock worth $4,997,442. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

