Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 1,196,526 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $12,515,661.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,705,198 shares in the company, valued at $247,956,371.08. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $1,743,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 233,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 116,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

