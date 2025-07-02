Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 9,166.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $753,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,778.06. This trade represents a 28.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,608 shares of company stock worth $58,916,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.3%

WDAY stock opened at $239.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.