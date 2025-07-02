New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 47,845 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,845 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,186,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

