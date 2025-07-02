New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $35,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

