Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,116 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,239,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,476,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,148,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,244,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,617,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $389.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.38. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

