Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.15. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $255.19 and a one year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

