Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

