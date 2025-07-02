Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8,046.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,710,000 after buying an additional 1,126,318 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

