Amalgamated Bank Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1,127.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after buying an additional 392,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after buying an additional 319,576 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 33,792.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 278,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,364,000 after buying an additional 185,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $320.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.84. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

