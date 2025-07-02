Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 80 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $502.24 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.70 and a 200 day moving average of $472.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

