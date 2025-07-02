BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

