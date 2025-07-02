Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 243 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $389.81 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.94.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.