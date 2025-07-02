Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.