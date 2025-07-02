Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

