iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

