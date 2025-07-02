5,688 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of ISTB opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $48.75.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
