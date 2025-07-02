Bay Capital Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

