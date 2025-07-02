Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.10 and last traded at $252.19, with a volume of 446192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.77.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,855,000. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

