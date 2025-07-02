35,016 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
